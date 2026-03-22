Hyderabad: MBBS student ends life due to family conflict over pet cat

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old woman, who completed MBBS, allegedly died by suicide in Hyderabad’s Alwal area after her family members objected to her keeping a pet cat at home, police said on Saturday, March 21.

The victim, T Princy, ended her life by hanging at home on Friday, March, 20.

Princy, who was preparing for further studies after MBBS, had been raising the pet for the last three months.

According to Alwal police, the woman had recently brought a pet cat, which led to frequent arguments with her family members.

“Family members were against the pet as they felt its presence was causing allergies,” the police said. Upset over the matter, Princy allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling fan in her flat on the afternoon of March 20 while her family members were out due to work.

When her parents called to check if she had lunch, there was no response. When the neighbours were asked to check on Princy, they found her hanging and called 108 ambulance service.

On March 18, a 20-year-old student allegedly died by suicide at Meerpet, as she was upset over the death of her pet cat.