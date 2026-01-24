Hyderabad: MBT slams Congress govt for ‘soft pedal’ on Hindutva rally

Hyderabad: “The Telangana Congress government’s soft approach towards Hindutva elements has emboldened communal provocations ahead of Hyderabad civic polls,” charged Amjed Ullah Khan, spokesman for Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT).

“Allowing the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi (BGUS)—formed solely to manage the 10-day Ganesh festival—to hold a politically charged rally with ‘jihad’ slogans is dangerous and irresponsible,” he said.

Khan questioned why the state failed to strongly oppose the BGUS event in the High Court, warning that Hyderabad’s peace “must not be sacrificed for vote-bank politics.”

BGUS rally

BGUS, on January 12, called on the Hindu community to join the “Dharma Raksha Sabha” today, January 24, at Ganesh Chowk in Balapur to protest against “love jihad,” “economic jihad,” “drug jihad,” “food jihad,” and “land jihad”—conspiracy theories repeatedly debunked and promoted by far-right groups.

The organisation alleged Hyderabad faces an “unprecedented multi-dimensional threat” from illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants, whose colonies near defence establishments pose a national security risk.

It claimed these immigrants access welfare benefits like ration cards, voter IDs, and housing schemes, depriving locals.

High Court approves event despite govt pushback

The Telangana High Court on January 21 greenlit the rally with conditions, disposing of a petition by Ganesha Sena convener S Brahmachari against police inaction.

Petitioner’s counsel Ravichander, argued that the immigrants entered illegally and secured IDs unlawfully, threatening peace. Government counsel Mahesh Raje responded that deportations are ongoing, rendering the event unnecessary.

Justice NV Shravankumar emphasised that repatriation falls under the Central government purview, probing their legal status. The state conceded that around 8,000 Rohingyas live illegally in Balapur but lacked Bangladeshi figures.

BGUS celebrates ‘victory for righteousness’

BGUS hailed the ruling, launching the rally under “Jago Bhagyanagar – Chalo Balapur.” “Bhagyanagar” is their term for Hyderabad, disputed by historians.

Organisers of Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav cited “youth drug abuse, forced conversions via deceptive relationships, food adulteration, and temple encroachments, urging a revival of the 1980s Ganesh spirit.”