Hyderabad: MBT’s Amjedullah Khan briefly detained amid polling

Hyderabad: The Majlis Bachao Tehreek Yakutpura candidate Amjedullah Khan was briefly detained by the south zone police amid polling in Telangana.

He was later released after a case was booked under various sections alongside 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

He objected to voter slips being allegedly printed by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) workers at the Afreen Palace Function Hall in Dabeerpura. Khan was held at the Commissioner’s office in Old City.

While speaking to the media, the MBT leader alleged that the AIMIM workers were printing voter slips along with the party’s Yakutpura candidate’s name and symbol. “Voters are entering the booth with the same slips but the police fail to take any action.”

Also Read AIMIM illegally pinning pamphlets with voter slips: MBT to EC

The MBT has filed a complaint with the Election Commission over the same, stating that the AIMIM was breaking the model code of conduct. Amjedullah also accused the Rein Bazaar inspector of colluding with the AIMIM and redirecting him to the RO instead of taking immediate action.

On the eve of polling, the MBT leader alleged that the AIMIM workers have been attempting to meet and bribe the staff at the polling stations and filed a complaint with the Returning Officer 68-Yakutpura Assembly Constituency. However, accusing the RO of inaction, he took his case to the ECI.

“I have brought to his notice that when the Presiding Officer along with other staff reaches Polling Booths on 29th Nov the AIMIM workers go and meet the staff and try to bribe them to help them in bogassing,” the MBT leader posted on X.

“On my request, he has assured me that there will be strict instructions to the election staff including local police not to allow any outsider inside the Polling Stations but I just received a video from one resident that one AIMIM leader Samdani’s son along with some others entered in Polling Station No: 147, 148 & 149 of 68-Yakutpura Assembly Constituency. Don’t know how come these political party leaders are being allowed in Polling Stations in spite of his clear cut instructions,” questioned Amjedullah, urging immediate action.

AIMIM’s Yaser Arafat detained

Alongside Amjedullah Khan, an AIMIM worker Yaser Arafat, who is a popular face among the youth and a close associate of the AIMIM leadership, was also detained and later released. A case been booked against him.