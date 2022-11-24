Hyderabad: Measles vaccination drive started in Old City

Hyderabad: In view of the outbreak of measles, the health authorities in Hyderabad started an awareness and vaccination drive to protect the children. The aid of Islamic religious leaders was sought by the health authorities to improve the percentage of vaccination among Muslims in the Old City.

“Measles – rubella vaccination percentage is 78 in the city and we intend to increase it to at least 95 per cent. Teams will conduct a door to door survey and depending upon requirement camps will set up on war footing speed to vaccinate the children,” said Dr. Venkati, District Medical and Health Officer Hyderabad.

A meeting was held in the old city at Gaddi Mahal Hussainialam which was attended by Muslims religious scholars, leaders and public representatives.

“Awareness levels about vaccination are very low and several myths and wrong notions about it persist in public. With help of the Muslim religious scholars we are spreading the awareness. All of them are assured to help us in the awareness drive and help in security, the future and health of the children,” the official said. He said the vaccination can be done to children between the age of nine months and five years.

Ahmed Pasha Quadri, AIMIM MLA from Charminar asked the people to come forward and get their children vaccinated to protect them from health related issues. The health department will soon release posters and brochures to create awareness on the vaccination drive.

The health authorities are providing the vaccination at Basthi Dawakhana and Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHS) in the city free of cost. “Until the age of 16 children need to be vaccinated to protect them from life threatening diseases. People should utilize the opportunities extended by the government,” said Venkati.