Hyderabad meat shops to remain closed on October 2

GHMC Commissioner has requested the Commissioners of Police in Hyderabad to cooperate with municipal authorities in enforcing the closure order.

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Customer selecting fresh meat at Hyderabad meat shop with glass display case.
Representational photo

Hyderabad: All slaughterhouses along with retail meat and beef shops within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits will remain closed on October 2, 2026.

The GHMC issued the closure order on September 25. It directed all concerned slaughterhouses and meat shops in the civic body limits to remain shut on the day.

According to the GHMC notice, the decision was taken based on a Standing Committee resolution considering the significance of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.

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The order covers sheep and goat slaughterhouses, cattle slaughterhouses, retail meat shops and beef shops operating within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits.

GHMC Commissioner R V Karnan has requested the Commissioners of Police in Hyderabad to cooperate with municipal authorities in enforcing the closure order.

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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