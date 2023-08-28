Hyderabad: Medical college bus kills GHMC sweeper at Ramkote

Hyderabad: In the Ramkote area, a speeding bus from a private medical college killed a GHMC worker on Monday morning. Four students were also injured in the accident.

The bus, belonging to the Ayaan Institute of Medical Sciences in Moinabad, was carrying students when the driver lost control and crashed into a tree. Meanwhile, a GHMC sweeper named Sunita, who was working in the area, was killed instantly. Four female students were also injured in the accident.

The accident caused a traffic jam in the area this morning.

The Narayanguda police arrived at the scene and are currently investigating. A case of negligence has been registered against the bus driver, Mohammed Ghouse.