Hyderabad: Medical posts in ESIC

Hyderabad: Employees State Insurance Corporation ( ESIC) Medical College, Sanatnagar in city has invited applications from candidates for filling up of 311 vacancies on contract basis. The posts are: faculty – 77, super specialists- 11, junior consultants- 20, speciality consultants -05, senior consultants- 05, research scientists -02, consultants -06, senior residents -97, senior residents (broad speciality) -28, junior residents -23, junior residents ( broad speciality) -37.

Qualifications: depending on posts, pass in MBBS, M. Sc., medical PG degree/PG diploma (MD, MS, Ph. D) with specialization in concerned subject), experience in relevant work. Pay: depending on post, ₹.60, 000 to ₹.2, 80,254. Selection on the basis of aggregate score, teaching experience, NEET score (2021).

Last date for online applications is 17.04.2022. For more details visit the website (click here).