Hyderabad: Medical posts in Gandhi hospital, college

Hyderabad: Gandhi Medical college/Gandhi hospital, Secunderabad, Government of Telangana, has invited applications for the recruitment of 20 civil assistant surgeons and 115 assistant professors on a contract basis.

List of important dates:

Last date for receipt of applications: April 5.

Declaration of provisional merit list: April 7.

Receipt of objections: April 9.

Declaration of final list of merit: April 11.

Declaration of selection list: April 12.

Issue of appointment orders: April 14.

Further details and application format are available on the websites of the Directorate of Medical Education (click here) or Gandhi Medical College (click here) or see on the notice board of Gandhi Medical college/Gandhi hospital, Secunderabad.