Hyderabad: Mega job fair at Khaja Mansion on August 19

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 17th August 2023 11:07 am IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: In the wake of providing employment to youth in the city, a mega job fair is being organised at Khaja Mansion Function Hall at Masab Tank on August 19.

A city-based organisation Deccan Blasters will be organising the job fair in association with RR Charitable Trust.

Job aspirants are hereby directed to take advantage of the job opportunities offered at the fair.

Candidates may also refer their friends and family members to participate in the job fair.

Contact 8374315052 for more details.

