Hyderabad: Mega job fair at Khaja Mansion on August 19

Hyderabad: In the wake of providing employment to youth in the city, a mega job fair is being organised at Khaja Mansion Function Hall at Masab Tank on August 19.

A city-based organisation Deccan Blasters will be organising the job fair in association with RR Charitable Trust.

Also Read Charminar to get visitor plaza soon: Asaduddin Owaisi

The functionaries at the fair will stay active between 8 am to 2 pm.

Job aspirants are hereby directed to take advantage of the job opportunities offered at the fair.

Candidates may also refer their friends and family members to participate in the job fair.

Contact 8374315052 for more details.