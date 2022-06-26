Hyderabad: Mega job mela to be held on June 29

Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Updated: 26th June 2022
Hyderabad: Deccan blasters, a Hyderabad-based organization, is holding a mega job fair on June 29 at Khaja Mansion function hall, Masab Tank, Hyderabad where around 70 companies are likely to participate to provide jobs to suitable candidates.

There is an opportunity for unemployed youths to hunt for the job as more than 1000 jobs are on offer.

These jobs shall be related to Information Technology, Hotel Management, banking, food and parcel delivery, and teaching.

The founder of Deccan Blasters engineer Mastan Khan is holding the 24th edition of this job Mela.

For further information contact Mannan Jah CEO Deccan blasters:  91- 8374315052

