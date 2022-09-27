Hyderabad: Menstruation awareness run ‘Pureathon-2022’ on Oct 9

Hyderabad: ‘Pureathon-2022’, a 2K, 5K fun run and walk with a motive to fight “Period Poverty” will be held in the city on October 9 at 6.30 am at People’s Plaza, Necklace Road.

The objective of the Pureathon is to “fight Period Poverty, create awareness about it and make Menstruation a common conversation and shed myths associated with it”, said Shyla Talluri, Founder and CEO of PURE (People for Urban and Rural Education), an NGO led by volunteers.

Addressing the press conference at the poster launch at the curtain raiser press conference, Shyla, an NRI who has been living in the USA for the past 23 years said ‘Period Poverty’ is the struggle many low-income women and girls face while trying to afford menstrual products.

Speaking further, Shyla, who herself is a volunteer and an entrepreneur, said that for many girls experiencing period poverty, the lack of access to the products has been disrupting their health, education, and even ability to study and work. “The event is aimed at creating more awareness and shed the taboo impression that still prevails in society,” she said.

A poster was launched on the occasion.

The event is being organized with support from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the Language and Culture Department of Telangana and Telangana Tourism and support from several corporate entities, a press note informed.

Around 5000 people are expected to participate in the run. Tickets are available online on Mera Events.

The participation contribution is a ‘nominal’ Rs 250 for the 2K run and Rs 500 for the 5K run.

Madhapur DCP Shilpi Valli, Telugu Film director Meher Ramesh, Music director S Thaman, Stylist and Producer, Sushmitha Konidela, Gynecologist Dr L Jayanthi Reddy and others took part in the event.