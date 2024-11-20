Hyderabad metro achieves ‘green’ certification for all of its stations

Hyderabad: L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad (L&TMRHL) has secured the prestigious “IGBC Green Existing MRTS Platinum Certification” for all 57 metro stations across its network, which includes the Red Line, Blue Line, and Green Line.

This milestone makes it the first metro system in India to receive such recognition, a press release informed.

The certification was awarded during the Green Building Congress 2024 held in Bengaluru, organized by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).

The award was presented to L&TMRHL’s managing director and CEO, K. V. B. Reddy, and chief operating officer, Sudhir Chiplunkar, by a that included IGBC chairman B Thiagarajan and Philippine Green Building Council CEO Christopher de la Cruz.

KVB. Reddy expressed pride in this accomplishment, stating, “We are honoured to receive this prestigious recognition. It is a testament to our team’s dedication to sustainability and their relentless efforts to create a greener future for Hyderabad.”

He emphasized that this achievement reinforces L&TMRHL’s commitment to providing eco-friendly, efficient, and reliable public transportation in the city.

The IGBC Platinum Certification is recognized as the highest accolade in sustainable construction and operations.