Hyderabad metro extends popular offers till March 31 on demand

Hyderabad: In response to public demand, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) is extending its popular customer offers for the Hyderabad Metro until March 31, 2025.

This includes the super saver offer-59, which allows unlimited travel for just Rs 59 on designated holidays, the student pass offer which allows students to pay for 20 trips and receive 30, and the super saver off-peak offer, which provides a 10 percent discount on contactless smart cards (CSCs) for travel during off-peak hours.

In addition to these offers, L&TMRHL is set to introduce nominal parking fees at Nagole and Miyapur metro stations starting October 6.

The new parking facilities at these Hyderabad metro stations will feature a range of amenities designed to enhance passenger convenience and security. These include separate parking areas for two and four-wheelers, bio-toilets, adequate lighting for evening hours, 24/7 security with CCTV surveillance, an APP/QR-based payment system for easy transactions, and clean drinking water.

Furthermore, designated parking spaces will be available for women, senior citizens, and differently-abled individuals, ensuring a safe and accessible environment at the Hyderabad Metro.

Earlier in the day Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy approved the Metro Rail’s phase II corridors which include the metro’s lines connecting Hyderabad airport and a line connecting the Chandrayangutta to MGBS line for the Old City. A total of 116.2 kilometres have been approved for the new corridors. The line to the airport will pass via the Aramghar, said HMR.

As of now, the Hyderabad Metro Rail has three lines – green, red and blue (Secunderabad to HITEC City). Moreover, about 1100 properties are getting affected due to road widening for metro alignment, according to the authorities.

About 103 religious, heritage and other sensitive structures on the new routes are all being saved through appropriate engineering solutions and adjustment of metro pillar locations, stated HMR managing director NVS Reddy.