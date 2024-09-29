Telangana CM approves Old City, Hyderabad Airport Metro corridors

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday, September 29, approved the Metro Rail’s phase II corridors which includes the metro’s lines connecting Hyderabad to the airport, and also a line connecting the Chandrayangutta to MGBS line for the Old City. A total of 116.2 kilometres have been approved for the new corridors. The line to the airport will pass via the Aramghar, said HMR.

As of now, the Hyderabad Metro Rail has three lines – green, red and blue (Secunderabad to HITEC City). Moreover, about 1100 properties which are getting affected due to road widening for metro alignment, said the authorities. About 103 religious, heritage and other sensitive structures on the new routes are all being saved through appropriate engineering solutions and adjustment of metro pillar locations, stated HMR managing director NVS Reddy.

“This is a wholly elevated metro corridor with about 6 stations. Notifications have been already issued for 400 affected properties and the rest are in progress,” he said about the acquisition of properties for the new Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) corridors.

Also Read Will complete Old City Metro line in Hyderabad before next poll: CM Revanth

The Telangana chief minister reviewed the progress of the Metro Rail’s phase two Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) preparation with senior officers of the MA&UD department a few days ago. “Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) MD NVS Reddy made a detailed presentation, explaining the alignment, salient features, station locations etc., of the metro second phase corridors,” said a release from the Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR).



HMR MD NVS Reddy in the meeting informed Revanth Reddy that the DPRs for all the corridors are being given final touches. He added that HAML is awaiting for a traffic study report of the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) being prepared for the Hyderabad Metropolitan Area by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

Also Read Hyderabad: Danam Nagender flays Congress govt over HYDRA demolitions

The approved corridors under phase 2 are:

Corridor IV: Nagole – RGIA (Airport Corridor)

36.6 km

Corridor V: Raidurg – Kokapet Neopolis

11.6 km

Corridor VI: MGBS – Chandrayangutta (Old City Corridor)

7.5 km

Corridor VII: Miyapur – Patancheru

13.4 km

Corridor VIII: LB Nagar – Hayat Nagar

7.1 km

Corridor IX: RGIA – Fourth City (Skill University)

40 km

According to the HMR, traffic projections for metro corridors have to be cross-checked with CMP, as a mandatory requirement for submission of DPRs for Government of India approvals. “He (HMR MD) also mentioned that as decided in an earlier review meeting held by the CM, the Airport Metro alignment is now being finalized via Aramghar and the New High Court location on National Highway 44 (Bengaluru Highway) to reach Shamshabad Airport,” added the release.

Under the. newly approved lines for the Hyderabad Metro Rail, corridor IV (Airport Metro Corridor) covers a length of about 36.6 Km from Nagole to Shamshabad Airport via L.B Nagar, Karmanghat, Owaisi Hospital, DRDO, Chandrayangutta, Mailardevpally, Aramghar, New High Court and Shamshabad Jn on NH.

“This (Hyderabad) Airport line will be connected to all the existing Metro lines at Nagole, L.B Nagar and Chandrayangutta respectively. Out of the total length of 36.6 Km, 35 Km is elevated and 1.6 Km is underground, with 24 metro stations including one underground station which is the Airport station,” the release added.

Similarly, Corridor V is being built as an extension of Blue Line from Raidurg Metro station to Kokapet Neopolis via Biodiversity Jn, Khajaguda Rd, Nanakramguda Jn, Wipro Circle, Financial dist and Kokapet Neopolis. “This is a wholly elevated corridor with about 8 stations,” stated HMR.

Hyderabad Old City Metro Line:

The Old City Corridor VI is being built as an extension of the green line from MGBS to Chandrayangutta. “This 7.5 km line from MGBS travels via Mandi Rd in Old City over Darulshifa Jn, Shalibanda Jn, and Falaknuma. Though the corridor is 500 metres away from Salarjung Museum and Charminar in Hyderabad, these names are retained as the station names due to their historical significance,” said HMR in a press release.

It added that the road which is currently 60 feet between Darulshifa Junction to Shalibanda Junction; and 80 feet from Shalibanda Junction to Chandrayangutta is being widened to 100 feet uniformly. At the station locations in Hyderabad, the road is being widened to 120 feet.

