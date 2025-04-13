Hyderabad Metro in Old City: 205 property owners receive compensation

Hyderabad: As part of the metro rail project in the Old City of Hyderabad, compensation, amounting to Rs. 212 crores, has been distributed for 205 properties, managing director of the Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) NVS Reddy said here on Sunday, April 13.

The Old City metro rail stretch on the 7.5-kilometer stretch from MG Bus Station (MGBS) to Chandrayangutta will affect 1100 properties. Reddy alleged that owners whose properties will be removed are voluntarily coming forward and accepting the compensation. “Several buildings and structures have already been demolished, and the debris cleared for road expansion,” he said.

Reddy said that highly entangled electric, telephone and other cables on both sides of the route are being carefully removed in a safe manner. “The expansion works are being carried out under the supervision of Metro rail engineers, along with revenue and police wings of HAML,” he said.

The project aims to improve connectivity in the region from MGBS to the Chandrayangutta Metro corridor.

Also Read Metro rail in Old City of Hyderabad: Demolitions of properties pick up pace

Land acquisition for Hyderabad Metro

The land acquisition is crucial for the Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) Phase-II project. The HAML, which is a special-purpose vehicle of the state government, is overseeing the project. The total cost for acquiring properties along the stretch is estimated at Rs 1000 crore.