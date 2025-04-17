Hyderabad Metro in Old City: No harm to heritage structures, directs HC

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has emphasized that no harm should come to historical structures during the ongoing metro rail construction in the Old City of Hyderabad.

This directive came during a hearing on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the Act for Public Welfare Foundation, which expressed apprehension about potential damage to these structures.

During the proceedings, the Additional Advocate General (AAG), representing the state government, assured the court that measures are in place to safeguard historical sites identified by the Archaeology Department, stating that no historical buildings are being demolished and that land acquisition and construction proceed only after compensation.

Also Read Hyderabad Metro in Old City: 205 property owners receive compensation

The AAG requested time to submit a counter-affidavit.

The court specifically instructed that no work should be carried out in the vicinity of historical sites recognized by the Archaeology department.

The High Court has directed the state government to file its counter-affidavit by April 22 and has scheduled the next hearing on the petition for the same date.