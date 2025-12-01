Hyderabad Metro inducts 20 transgenders to boost women safety

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad metro, on Monday, December 1, started an induction security training for 20 transgender persons at selected metro stations and inside the trains.

According to a release, after the completion of training, these transgender persons will be employed as security personnel in metro stations.

Key responsibilities

Ensure the safety of women in general areas and in ladies only coaches.

Assist passengers with directions, information, and on-ground facilitation.

Monitor baggage scanner operations to ensure smooth and secure passenger movement.

Maintain a visible, reassuring, and accessible security presence across station premises.

The Hyderabad metro asserted that this approach is aimed not just at making safer places for women travellers but also at empowering the marginalised communities through meaningful employment and social inclusion.

“The engagement of transgender personnel marks a significant milestone in Hyderabad Metro Rail’s mission to create a safe, inclusive, and commuter-friendly environment. Their presence will strengthen frontline passenger services and reinforce the safety framework, especially for women commuters,” read the release.

Hyderabad Metro Rail operates across three corridors with 57 stations, facilitating the daily commute of nearly 5 lakh passengers. Women constitute approximately 30 percent of these commuters.