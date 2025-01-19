Hyderabad Metro Phase 2: Miyapur to Patancheru route map announced

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) on Sunday, January 19 announced the route map for the second phase of the city’s metro expansion, connecting Miyapur to Patancheru with a stretch of 13.4 km and is expected to have 10 stations along the way.

The proposed stations include Patancheru, Miyapur, Alwyn X Road, Madinaguda, Chanda Nagar, Jyoti Nagar, BHEL, RC Puram, and Beeramguda. The expansion aims to ease traffic congestion and provide better connectivity.

However, these locations and names are tentative as they may change later.

Further, this expansion will extend Hyderabad metro’s connectivity from Patancheru to Hayathnagar, spanning a total of 50 km.

Earlier, HMRL announced the route map for the second phase of Hyderabad’s metro expansion, connecting LB Nagar to Hayat Nagar.

The new route will constructed along the length of 7.1 kilometers and will include six metro stations. The new route to Hayath Nagar is an extension of the existing Hyderabad Metro network, which already includes the Miyapur-Patancheru line (13.4 km) and Corridor I, running from Miyapur to LB Nagar (29 km). With the addition of the Hayath Nagar route, the total connected distance will stretch across about 50 km, covering the entire length from Patancheru in the northwest of the city to Hayath Nagar in the southeast.

The completion date of the project has yet to be announced.

Rs 317.65 cr per km sanctioned for Hyderabad Metro Phase 2 project

The Hyderabad Metro Rail project’s phase II expansion has been sanctioned by the Telangana government for a total budget of Rs 24,269 crores.

The five new metro corridors include Nagole – Shamshabad RGIA Airport (36.8 km), Raidurg – Kokapet (11.6 km), MGBS – Chandrayangutta old city corridor (7.5 km), Miyapur – Patancheru (13.4 km), LB Nagar – Hayat Nagar (7.1 km).

In addition to these five corridors of 76.4 km, there will be an additional corridor between Shamshabad RGIA Airport and Skill University in Fourth City, spanning 40 km, for which corridor alignment and cost estimation are being worked out currently, with the field surveys being in progress.

The estimated cost of Rs 24,269 will be split between the Government of Telangana’s share of Rs 7,313 crores (30 percent), the Union Government of India’s share of Rs 4,230 crores (18 percent), the collective debt of Rs 11,693 crore (48 percent) from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Asian Development Bank (ADB), National Development Bank (NDB) drawn on the security provided by the country’s sovereign guarantee, and a public-private-partnership component raising Rs 1,033 crores (4 percent).

The second phase of the Hyderabad Metro project is expected to be completed within four years.