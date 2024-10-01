Hyderabad Metro Phase 2: Residents demand route connecting ECIL to Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: The Telangana government’s Metro Rail expansion plans have sparked discussions among residents, with many eagerly waiting connectivity between Tarnaka and ECIL. As part of Metro Rail Phase-2, which covers 116.2 km and six corridors, commuters are hopeful that the new routes will soon address the current gaps in public transport.

While the Metro’s recent developments are being welcomed, passengers traveling to areas like ECIL have expressed their desire for a more direct connection. At present, commuters disembark at Mettuguda or Tarnaka and use buses or shared autos for the last mile. However, there is optimism that future phases of the Metro will bridge this gap.

Citizens have taken to social media to share their anger and suggestions for the government’s efforts to expand public transport. Many have proposed that a new route from ECIL to Jubilee Hills via Tirumalagiri would benefit hundreds of residential colonies, making daily commutes smoother and more convenient.

Daily commuter Mubeen Ahmed shared his excitement about the possibility of an extended Metro route that could pass through Malkajgiri, Anandbagh, Safilguda, Neredmet, Sainikpuri, and AS Rao Nagar, ultimately connecting ECIL. “This would make a significant difference for many residents who commute daily to Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills. A Metro route through these areas will offer a seamless travel experience,” he remarked.

With plans to continue expanding Hyderabad’s Metro network, the government is aiming to enhance connectivity across the city, providing an efficient, modern transport system that benefits thousands of residents. The inclusion of Secunderabad and nearby areas in future phases is anticipated, and commuters are optimistic that the Telangana government will deliver on its promise of better urban mobility.