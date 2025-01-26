Hyderabad Metro Rail celebrates 76th Republic Day with pride

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited and Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd managing director NVS Reddy unfurled the National flag at Hyderabad Metro Rail Bhavan celebrating the 76th Republic Day with metro officials and staff.

On the occasion, he informed the detailed project reports (DPRs) for 5 of the Phase2 metro corridors including the airport connectivity routes have been sent to the Central government. Reddy said that DPRs for Medchal and Shamirpet corridors are being prepared in line with the chief minister’s vision.

One Nation. One Spirit. One Ride. 🇮🇳

This Republic Day, we salute the spirit that keeps India moving forward—together! 🌟

Hop on and join us in celebrating 76 years of unity, progress, and unstoppable energy.



Happy Republic Day!#MovingIndiaForward #RepublicDay2025 #IndiaOnTheGo… pic.twitter.com/IANTyOsxuc — L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail (@ltmhyd) January 26, 2025

Reddy indicated that CM Revanth has requested the Union Housing and Urban Development minister to expedite the approval of the DPRs and pave the way for the construction of the Hyderabad Metro.

The chief minister sought the Centre’s support, stating that connectivity of the metro is poor as compared to Delhi, Chennai and Bangalore. He briefed the union minister about the six corridors envisaged under Metro Phase 2.

The Corridor –IV covers Nagole-Shamshabad International Airport (36.8 km), Corridor 5: Rayadurgam-Kokapet Neopolis (11.6 km), Corridor 6: MGBS-Chandrayanagutta (7.5 km), Corridor 7: Miyapur-Patancheru (13.4 km), Corridor 8: LB Nagar-Hayat Nagar (7.1 km), Corridor-IX: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport-Fourth City (Skill University) (40 km).

The Hyderabad metro MD informed that demolitions of properties in the Old City for the expansion of the Hyderabad Metro rail are going at a fast pace. He highlighted the benefits of metro corridors in developing Hyderabad as a global city.

In the wake of the acceleration of the metro expansion work, Reddy asked the HMRL engineers and employees to be re-energized and work with new energy for the development of the city.