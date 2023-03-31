Hyderabad Metro Rail offers new discounts to passengers

Hyderabad: L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (L&T HMRL) has announced changes in their fares that will be brought into effect from April 1.

The rail service has introduced an ‘off-peak hours’ offer, with a 10 percent discount on the notified fare which citizens can avail on Contactless Smart Cards (CSC) from 6 am to 8 am and 8 pm to 11 pm.

The SSO-59 offer recorded more than 1.3 million rides and ends on March 31.

Hyderabad Metro Rail has now launched a super saver Offer (SSO-99) that will be valid for a year starting April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.

Passengers who avail of the offer can travel unlimited on 100 notified holidays at Rs 99 only. Pre-existing SSO-59 smart cards can be used for the SSO-99 offer.

The list of notified holidays when SSO-99 is applicable will be available online and also at metro stations.

Managing director and CEO of L&T HMRL, KVB Reddy said, “I believe, these offers will further strengthen passenger commute with Hyderabad Metro Rail to facilitate both office commuters and general public.”

Meanwhile, the company has also announced the withdrawal of 10 percent discount on the notified fare for the usage of contactless smart cards from 8 am to 8 pm and digital QR tickets from 6 am to 12 am.

Currently, Hyderabad Metro Rail is ferrying approximately 4.4 lakh passengers daily across 69 kms and 57 stations in three corridors.

These changes are expected to provide greater value to passengers and enhance the overall experience of using the Hyderabad Metro Rail services.