Hyderabad metro rail removes betting app ads after court notice

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) informed the Telangana High Court on Tuesday, April 29, that it had taken measures to remove advertisements related to betting apps from all metro premises.

This comes in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) that accused the Metro system of promoting illegal offshore betting apps, specifically 1xBET, Fairplay, and Myjackpot777.

Advocate General A Sudharshan Reddy, representing the government, assured the court that the Hyderabad Metro Rail and its surroundings were now free from such promotions.

The advocate also informed the court that, as per Clause 17.5 of the agreement between HMRL and its concessionaire L&T, the rights to carry out advertisements lie with L&T. After receiving a communication from GHMC regarding the presence of betting app advertisements in Metro Rail spaces, HMRL promptly directed L&T to remove them.

The Telangana High Court adjourned the matter until after the summer vacation.