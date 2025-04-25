Telangana HC notice to Hyderabad metro rail, state over betting apps

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday, April 24, issued notices to Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) and the state government in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) that accused the Metro system of promoting illegal offshore betting apps.

The PIL claimed that the betting apps specifically 1xBET, Fairplay, and Myjackpot777, were being advertised within the Metro network, including on trains and stations, raising concerns about the legality of such promotions and their potential impact on the public.

Also Read Hyderabad Metro: New TUTEM app to make travel safer for women

In defence, HMRL’s standing counsel, Tejaswini Mereddy, denied the allegations. The court, however, directed Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) to submit a counter-affidavit, along with relevant documents, to prove that no advertisements related to betting apps were being permitted within the Metro system.

The Telangana High Court has set the next hearing for April 29.