Hyderabad Metro: New TUTEM app to make travel safer for women

Hyderabad: In a significant move to ensure a safe transport system for women on the Hyderabad Metro, a technical solution has been created by BITS Pilani-Hyderabad in collaboration with the Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR), Hyderabad Police, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Kharagpur and IIT Bombay. Called Technologies for Urban Transit to Enhance Mobility and Safe Accessibility (TUTEM), the system was built with financial support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and will soon be available to Hyderabad citizens in the form of an app.

HMR managing director NVS Reddy on Thursday, April 24, said that the TUTEM app will help women travellers reach their final destination safely with the help of various amenities that have been incorporated into this new technology to ensure seamless travel to and from metro stations. Speaking at a user workshop, he said that it will resolve the issue of reaching their final destination, which usually includes taking another mode of public transportation.

Also Read Asaduddin Owaisi calls for black armband protest during Friday prayers

The HMR MD said that TUTEM in the Hyderabad metro consists of two components: a driver app and a user App. The new system includes measures to safely transport travellers, especially women, to their destinations. “While the majority of the journey happens through Metro Rail, this app is designed to cover pre- and post-metro travel as well—including walking, two-wheeler rides, cars, buses, or auto-rickshaws—to ensure a safe journey from home to the final destination,” said a press release from Reddy

He added that in case women travellers feel unsafe at any point during their journey, the app facilities to promptly alert the police control centre, and their family members and relatives. The Hyderabad Metro Rail MD also stressed on the importance of addressing socio-economic problems through engineering and technological solutions, added the release.

The Hyderabad metro here transports nearly half a million people daily to their destinations. It also offers environmentally friendly travel facilities to the city for the past seven years, stated Reddy. The metro is also being extended to the Old City of Hyderabad, and land acquisition work is currently going on in full swing.

Several properties have already been demolished as well, and the demolitions also include a few historical establishments like the 173-year-old Munshi Naan (1851). BITS Pilani vice-vhancellor Prof. V Ram Gopal Rao also said that several features have been incorporated into the TUTEM app to ensure women to safely reach their destinations even during late-night hours. He added that their technical experts are striving to extend this initiative not just in Hyderabad but the other Indian cities in the future.