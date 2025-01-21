Hyderabad Metro Rail road widening works begin in Old City

Hyderabad: Road widening works for the extension of the Hyderabad Metro rail to the Old City began in the city early this week. The demarcation for the works was carried out months and compensations for the same have been distributed at the beginning of this year.

Demolition of structures, primarily businesses, opposite Safina Hotel, Victoria Hotel to Volta Road in Moghalpura began early on Tuesday, January 21.

The Hyderabad Metro Rail project’s phase 2 expansion has been sanctioned by the Telangana government for a total budget of Rs 24,269 crore. While the Telangana government awaits approval from the central government for five proposed metro corridors spanning 76.4 km, the state-run special-purpose vehicle has announced plans to begin work on the Old City Corridor.

The Old City Corridor from the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) to Falaknuma, was originally planned as part of the metro’s first phase but was delayed due to various challenges. Now, this is being extended till Chandrayangutta.

Compensation for property owners in the Old City area was set at Rs 65,000 per square yard. Apart from the compensation for the lost property, the evictees will be given a structural value along with the resettlement and rehabilitation benefits to the evictees. Out of the 175 evictees, 40 were handed over the compensation.

To preserve the region’s heritage, none of the 106 religious and historical structures along the proposed route will be affected.

MGBS-Chandrayangutta (Old City Corridor):

Length: 7.5 km

Stations: 6

Extension of the Green Line (JBS-MGBS)

Hyderabad Metro Phase 2 expansion

The second phase of the metro will primarily feature elevated corridors, except for a 1.6 km stretch within the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA). All five proposed corridors will extend the existing metro lines:

The five new Hyderabad metro corridors include Nagole – Shamshabad RGIA Airport (36.8 km), Raidurg – Kokapet (11.6 km), MGBS – Chandrayangutta Old City corridor (7.5 km), Miyapur – Patancheru (13.4 km), LB Nagar – Hayat Nagar (7.1 km).

In addition to these five corridors of 76.4 km, there will be an additional corridor between Shamshabad RGIA Airport and Skill University in Fourth City, spanning 40 km, for which corridor alignment and cost estimation are being worked out currently, with the field surveys being in progress.

The second phase of the expansion of the Hyderabad metro project is expected to be completed within four years.