Hyderabad metro rail surpasses 50 crore riders milestone

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited has surpassed 50 crore riders and now serves around 5 lakh passengers daily since its inception in November 2017.

To commemorate this milestone, the HMRL organised an event on Friday, May 3, to unveil new initiatives for passengers.

At the event, Rajshree, a cosmetologist, was gifted an air-conditioner by HMRL for being the 50 crore passenger of the Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR).

Five other commuters, namely Bhaskar, Indu, Saroja, Surendra, and Shahi, each received gift vouchers worth Rs 10,000.

The daily ridership ranges from 4.6 lakh to 4.8 lakh, notably increasing on IPL match days, with around 1,100 trips operated daily on the Red, Blue, and Green lines.

Expressing jubilation over the milestone, NVS Reddy, MD, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL), stated: “We are delighted to celebrate this significant milestone of 50 crore passenger journeys. This achievement reflects the growing trust and preference for Hyderabad Metro as a safe, reliable, and convenient mode of travel. The launch of the loyalty program underscores our commitment, to continuously improve the passenger experience and reward our regular commuters.”

KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, L&TMRHL, emphasized: “The Green Miles Loyalty Club is a unique program designed to recognize and appreciate our loyal passengers. This innovative customer loyalty program will not only incentivize ridership but also promote sustainable commuting habits within the city. I am confident that the Green Miles Loyalty Club will be a resounding success, further strengthening its commitment to providing a world-class commuting experience for the citizens of Hyderabad.”

Loyalty program

On the occasion, L&TMRHL unveiled the “Green Miles Loyalty Club”, a first-of-its-kind program in Hyderabad’s public transport system.

Under this initiative, passengers using smart cards will earn points based on the number of trips taken in a calendar month. These points can be redeemed for exciting rewards like free trips, merchandise, and lucky draw gifts.

To qualify for specific reward points with the program, passengers must maintain a required number of trips for three consecutive months. The program offers three tiers: silver, gold, and platinum, each with specific trip requirements and offering a range of benefits.