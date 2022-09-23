Hyderabad: Metro services extended till 12:30 am on Ind-Aus match day

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) on Thursday announced that the rail service in all three lines will be extended till 12:30 am on Sunday on the occasion of the India-Australia T20 match.

The match will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal.The match will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal. Roads around the stadium are expected to witness heavy traffic on Sunday. The metro rail might also increase the frequency of trains on the same day to facilitate ease of travel.

Chaos at Gymkhana grounds

Chaos unfolded on Thursday morning, injuring nearly 20 people while they were trying to buy tickets for the upcoming T20 match between India and Australia at Gymkhana grounds. Later, minister for sports and youth Affairs V Srinivas Goud conducted a review meeting with government officials and Hyderabad Cricket Association.

In the meeting, it was decided that 7,000 tickets will be sold online.

Earlier in the day, police resorted to lathi charge the cricket fans who had gathered at Gymkhana for India-Australia match tickets.

According to news reports, while many reportedly fainted, nearly 20 persons were injured and seven were moved to Yashoda Hospital for treatment. Police set up an enquiry into the reasons why such chaos ensued at the ticket counters. No deaths have been reported.