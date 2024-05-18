Hyderabad Metro timings extended by 45 minutes

Hyderabad: Good news for Hyderabadis as Metro timings have been extended by 45 minutes, the chief strategy officer of L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Murali Varadarajan announced.

“Previously, the Hyderabad Metro timings were from 6 am to 11:59 pm. But today (Saturday) onwards we are extending it by another 45 minutes past midnight,” he said at the 10th Green Annual Facility Management (FM) Summit 2024.

He said that starting from May 20, the Hyderabad Metro will begin functions from 5:30 am every Monday.

“Promote travel by Metro. Hyderabad Metro has the largest green commute today. Promote green travel,” he said.

The decision comes after the L&T president, director & CFO R Shankar Raman hinted at pulling out of Hyderabad Metro post-2026 if the Mahalakshmi scheme for free bus rides to women continues.

However, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy retorted saying if L&T wants to exit, they are welcome but there is no question of stopping the scheme.

“We are not bothered about L&T losses or profits. Let them go. The state government will explore other options. If one contractor goes, another contractor will come. It’s not a big deal,” Revanth had told reporters.