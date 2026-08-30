Hyderabad Metro to expedite property acquisition in Old City

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) Additional Managing Director B Ajit Reddy on Saturday, August 29, asked officials to expedite the acquisition of properties for the Old City Metro Rail project.

Reddy, along with the Chief Engineer, S Bhaskar Reddy, inspected the road widening work for the project on a 7.5-kilometre stretch from Darulshifa to Chandrayangutta. Along the way, they assessed the property acquisition process.

55 properties yet to be acquired

According to HMRL, out of 888 properties affected by the Old City Metro, only 55 are yet to be acquired.

Following the inspection, the AMD asked officials to facilitate the relocation of electric poles, power cables and water pipelines in places where the acquisition is complete to ensure there is no hindrance to the Metro project.

Also Read Old City residents lose Metro Phase-II land stay after HC nod

He also asked officials to expedite the removal of debris, reminding them of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s directive on fast-tracking the Old City Metro Rail project. Reddy also lauded residents of Old City for cooperating with the authorities.

Telangana HC refuses stay on Old City Metro acquisition

The development comes after the Telangana High Court on August 10 vacated a stay granted in January 2025 on the acquisition of properties for the Old City Metro project. It allowed the Hyderabad Metro Airport Limited to proceed with the acquisition.

Justice NV Shravan Kumar passed the interim order while hearing a petition filed by the Telangana government seeking to lift the stay. The High Court clarified that questions about the legality and procedural compliance of the acquisition process would be examined at the final hearing of the petition, but that the acquisition could proceed in the meantime, strictly in accordance with law.

The case was related to land acquisition for the Metro Phase-II corridor, which runs from MGBS to Chandrayangutta through Hyderabad’s Old City. Eight petitioners, mostly shop and property owners in the area, approached the court arguing that the acquisition was being carried out in a way that was unfair to them.