Hyderabad Metro to give ‘loyalty bonus’ to its loyal customers via lottery

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail on Thursday announced a loyalty bonus to loyal customers as a part of their fifth-anniversary celebrations.

The officials released a list of smart card IDs like the lottery system. If a customer’s ID matches the smart card ID then they have been directed to contact the metro rails nearby.

The Hyderabad Metro department said, “Check if your IDs match with the selected ones and send us your details on the below-mentioned numbers. Call us on 040-23332555, WhatsApp at 7995999533.”



The list of IDs released is as follows: 10100003890119, 101000010715659, 10100001417850, 10100004374980, 10100000006433, 10100001930276, 10100002449022, 101000011214385, and 10100002975875.



The last date to share your details is November 28 at 1 pm post afternoon.