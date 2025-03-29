Hyderabad Metro upgrades T-Savaari app, enhances passenger experience

Hyderabad: In a significant step toward modernizing urban mobility, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) launched an upgraded T-Savaari mobile application and Hyderabad Metro passenger website for better transportation and seamless travel for its citizens.

The announcement was made at the conclusion of the Hyderabad Metro Art Fest, Metro Fest – Ugadi Celebrations, and Metro Medley at L&T Premia Mall, Irrum Manzil on Saturday, March 29. Have a look

Extended train timings

Beginning from April 1, the last metro train will depart from 11 pm to 11: 45 pm from Mondays to Fridays. Train service on Sundays will commence at 7:00 am from terminal stations.

Students to benefit

Hyderabad Metro has extended its Student Pass for another year, until March 31, 2026. Students can pay for 20 trips and avail of 30 trips, making public transport more affordable and accessible.

However, the Super Saver Holiday Offer (SSO) and the Off-Peak Discount Offer will conclude on March 31.

Additionally, SVIDA mobility will expand its fleet to 200 dedicated feeder vehicles and cater to over 16,000 daily commuters.

Hyderabad Metro launches upgraded T-Savaari App

Hyderabad Metro has upgraded the T-Savaari app with new features. Here are the key updates:

Users can now provide feedback using a star rating system after completing their trip.

Commuters can cancel QR tickets directly from the app for added flexibility.

Live updates on ticket booking status (success, failure, or cancellation) ensure greater transparency.

The app will automatically adjust screen brightness for seamless ticket scanning.

Users can now check their last metro card recharge directly through the app.

Enables easy station selection while booking tickets using voice input.

A rewards program that allows users to earn and redeem points based on their travel expenses.

Apart from the T-Savaari App upgrade, Hyderabad Metro has introduced an improved passenger website (www.ltmetro.com) with AI-powered features, ensuring easy navigation and providing real-time information on train schedules, fare details, and service alerts.

Key features of the new website include:

Live train timings and metro network map.

Includes the metro guide, do’s and don’ts, and lost and found sections.

Provides details on station retail, branding, naming rights, and transit-oriented development for businesses.

Highlights it’s commitment to eco-friendly operations and corporate social responsibility.

Speaking on the occasion, managing director of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) NVS Reddy emphasized that it is more than just an infrastructure project. “It is a catalyst for urban transformation and community enrichment. By integrating cultural initiatives like Metro Fest and Metro Medley into our transit ecosystem, we are reinforcing public transport as a space for engagement, inclusivity, and civic pride,” he said.