Hyderabad: Metro was initially written off as a foolish idea, says HMRL MD

Reddy explained the importance of critical thinking and unconventional ideas

Published: 15th September 2022 6:43 pm IST
Managing director of HMRL NVS Reddy at Anurag University in Hyderabad on Thursday

Hyderabad: Paying rich tribute to Bharat Ratna M. Visweswaraya, the managing director of Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd (HMRL) N V S Reddy encouraged students to develop a thinking mind and facilitate self- development.

He was speaking as a chief guest on the occasion of Engineer’s Day at Anurag University on Thursday.

Citing the example of Hyderabad metro, Reddy explained the importance of critical thinking and unconventional ideas and further advised students to be innovative, confident and learn to face challenges.

It helped us to accept various challenges thrown at us while conceiving and implementing the Hyderabad Metro as a public-private partnership. “The metro projects were originally written off by many experts as a foolish idea and a jinxed project,” Reddy said.

