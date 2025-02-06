Hyderabad Metro wins 8 awards for landscape garden

Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has been awarded eight Gold Gardens awards and a Rolling Trophy in the Best Landscape Garden category at the Garden Festival 2024, organized by the Telangana horticulture department.

This marks the sixth consecutive year that HMRL has received such recognition. The awards were presented at a ceremony held at the Public Gardens, where Director of Horticulture, Shaik Yasmeen Basha handed over the Rolling Trophy to Hyderabad Metro.

HMRL Managing Director, NVS Reddy, explained the awards to the greenery created at Metro stations and the innovative rooftop gardens in Hyderabad. He noted that the Metro has been consistently honoured at the Garden Festival for the past six years.

He also shared plans to further enhance greenery under the viaducts and along the avenues of all corridors.

Hyderabad metro achieves ‘green’ certification for all of its stations

L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad (L&TMRHL) has secured the prestigious “IGBC Green Existing MRTS Platinum Certification” for all 57 metro stations across its network, which includes the Red Line, Blue Line, and Green Line.

This milestone makes it the first metro system in India to receive such recognition, a press release informed. This milestone makes it the first metro system in India to receive such recognition, a press release informed.

Also Read Hyderabad metro achieves ‘green’ certification for all of its stations

KVB. Reddy expressed pride in this accomplishment, stating, “We are honoured to receive this prestigious recognition. It is a testament to our team’s dedication to sustainability and their relentless efforts to create a greener future for Hyderabad.”

He emphasized that this achievement reinforces L&TMRHL’s commitment to providing eco-friendly, efficient, and reliable public transportation in the city. The IGBC Platinum Certification is recognized as the highest accolade in sustainable construction and operations.