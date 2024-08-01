Hyderabad: Middle-aged man crushed under boulders in Rajendernagar

Hyderabad: An unidentified man was murdered at an isolated place at Kismatpur in Rajendranagar on Wednesday night, July 31.

The victim, aged around 40, was killed after the assailants crushed him under boulders.

The local residents, who spotted the body in the bushes at a real estate venture and alerted the police.

The police reached the spot and examined it.

Efforts are on to identify the victim and his killers. The police suspect that some persons known to the man killed him.

The Rajendranagar police have booked a case and shifted the body to the OGH for a post-mortem examination.