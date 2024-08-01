Hyderabad: Middle-aged man crushed under boulders in Rajendernagar

The local residents, who spotted the body in the bushes at a real estate venture and alerted the police.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 1st August 2024 3:44 pm IST
Middle-aged man crushed under boulders in Rajendernagar
Representational image

Hyderabad: An unidentified man was murdered at an isolated place at Kismatpur in Rajendranagar on Wednesday night, July 31.

The victim, aged around 40, was killed after the assailants crushed him under boulders.

The local residents, who spotted the body in the bushes at a real estate venture and alerted the police.

MS Education Academy

The police reached the spot and examined it.

Efforts are on to identify the victim and his killers. The police suspect that some persons known to the man killed him.

The Rajendranagar police have booked a case and shifted the body to the OGH for a post-mortem examination.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 1st August 2024 3:44 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button