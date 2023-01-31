Hyderabad: Mini golf course inaugurated at Botanical Gardens

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 31st January 2023 4:42 pm IST
Children playing in the newly inaugurated mini golf course in Botanical Gardens at Kothuguda

Hyderabad: A mini golf course was inaugurated by the Telangana State Forest Development Corporation Limited (TSFDC) at Botanical Gardens in Kothaguda on Monday.

Taking part in the event, TSFDC’s vice chairman and managing director Dr G Chandrashekar Reddy said the mini golf course is for fun and entertainment.

Mini golf is played in groups of four or smaller with each mini hole in a unique position. “Studying the bumps, angles, and obstacles will help a person to identify the position of the ‘the cup’ (hole where the ball falls) to determine the course of action,” officials said.

Talking about maintaining an enriched green environment in Botanical Gardens, Reddy said that more than 2,000 different species of plants were planted by the department. “This is the first time these plants will debut in Botanical Gardens,” he said.

