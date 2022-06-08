Hyderabad: Minister Talasani distributes vehicles under Dalit Bandhu scheme

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 8th June 2022 6:51 pm IST
Hyderabad: Minister Talasani distributes vehicles under Dalit Bandhu scheme
Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav distributing Dalit Bandhu vehicles in West Marredpally.

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Wednesday said the State government has launched the Dalit Bandhu scheme with an aim at helping Dalits achieve economic development.

The Minister, along with Hyderabad District Collector Sharman, distributed vehicles to 28 Dalit beneficiaries here.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the government would work for the betterment of Dalits in line with the aspirations of Dr B R Ambedkar and Babu Jagjivan Ram.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Hyderabad: GHMC to promote purchase of eco-friendly Ganesh idols

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s idea is that the Dalits who were lagging behind in development should achieve economic and social development and as part of that, Dalit Bandhu scheme, which is not available in any other State, is being implemented in Telangana, he further said.

The scheme provides financial assistance at the rate of Rs 10 lakh per beneficiary to take up any business of his or her choice.

He warned that action would be taken if any attempt was made to sell the vehicles obtained under the scheme.

He assured all the Dalits in the State of financial assistance under the Dalit Bandhu scheme in phases.

According to him, Telangana government is in the forefront in the country in implementing welfare programs.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button