Hyderabad: Minister watches T20 match with those injured while buying tickets

Hyderabad: Two days after the chaos at Gymkhana Grounds in Secunderabad where many were injured after they came to buy tickets for the T-20 international match between India and Australia, Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud, as a gesture of goodwill, took those injured to Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal to watch the match.

Sharing a video on his official Twitter account, the minister tweeted, “Accompanied the injured people to Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal to watch T20 cricket match between India and Australia. #INDvsAUS #INDvsAUST20I.”

There was ultimate mayhem on September 23 when cricket fans ho had gone to buy physical tickets clashed with police. Many were injured.

The fans were reportedly informed by the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) to collect the physical tickets after showing the QR code, along with identity proof and a photograph. When they reached the ground, police stopped them. The fans alleged that they were not allowed even after they produced the identity proof.

The HCA displayed a flexi at the entrance that it is not selling tickets at Gymkhana Ground on September 23 and 24 and appealed to fans to cooperate.

The fans entered into an argument with police personnel. They were agitated over lack of clarity on the sale of tickets.