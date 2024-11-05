Hyderabad: Minor boy crushed as school gate falls on him in Hayatnagar

Hyderabad: A 6-year-old boy died at Hayatnagar on Monday, November 4, after a school gate fell on him.

The victim of the MPP school incident was identified as Ajay, a student of class 1. The incident occurred when the boy was playing near the gate.

At that moment, some children climbed the gate and swung it to and fro, the welding joints were weak, and the gate fell on Ajay. He suffered a severe head injury and was shifted to two private hospitals for treatment and later to a government area hospital in Vanasthalipuram, where the doctors pronounced him dead.

Following the incident, the Hayatnagar police arrived at the spot; based on the investigation a case of death due to negligence was registered under section 106 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS).

On Tuesday, parents of the victim along with the locals held a protest at the school, demanding action against those responsible for the mishap.

The police are conducting a meeting with the parents and school staff to resolve the issue and end the protest.