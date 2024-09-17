Hyderabad: Minor dies after being run over by father’s truck

Hyderabad: In a tragic accident, on Monday, September 17, a three-year-old boy lost his life after being accidentally run over by a DCM vehicle driven by his father in Kismatpur, under the Rajendra Nagar police station.

The incident occurred while the father, G Krishna, was reversing the truck, which was loaded with cement bricks, to deliver them to a construction site. The victim was playing near the vehicle, and Krishna, unaware of his presence, accidentally reversed the truck, leading to his death.

Following a complaint from the victim’s family, the Rajendra Nagar police have filed a case against Krishna, and further investigation is going on.