Hyderabad: Minor dies after being run over by father’s truck

The victim was playing near the vehicle, and Krishna, unaware of his presence, accidentally reversed the truck over him, leading to his death

Representational Image

Hyderabad: In a tragic accident, on Monday, September 17, a three-year-old boy lost his life after being accidentally run over by a DCM vehicle driven by his father in Kismatpur, under the Rajendra Nagar police station.

The incident occurred while the father, G Krishna, was reversing the truck, which was loaded with cement bricks, to deliver them to a construction site. The victim was playing near the vehicle, and Krishna, unaware of his presence, accidentally reversed the truck, leading to his death.

Following a complaint from the victim’s family, the Rajendra Nagar police have filed a case against Krishna, and further investigation is going on.

