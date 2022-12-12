Hyderabad: Minor fire breaks out in SBI Komapally

Hyderabad: A minor fire reportedly broke out in the Central Park Road branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) on Sunday, leaving property worth Rs two lakh damaged.



A short circuit was suspected to be the cause of the fire following which extinguishers were used to douse the flames and prevent them from spreading.

According to police, the security guard and other passersby noticed the flames in the SBI branch in the Kompally area and alerted the authorities.



A police officer remarked that the bank management had informed them of a new air-conditioning unit that was set up on the premises recently.



The police, therefore, suspected a short circuit in the new unit which led to the fire and allocated a technical team to inspect the facts.

No cash or records were damaged but items, including furniture and cooling units, worth Rs 2 lakh are estimated to have been wrecked by the flames, police said.



A case has been registered in this regard.