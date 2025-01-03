Minor girl sexually assaulted in Telangana’s Moinabad, man held

Hyderabad: A 4-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in Moinabad on Thursday, January 2. The victim’s family had recently moved to Moinabad from Gadwal for a better livelihood.

The accused was identified as Yahwanth a native of Chilukuru village. Upon being attacked by the accused, the girl cried loudly for help, grabbing the attention of the villagers who rushed to her rescue. Yashwanth was caught hold of and handed over to the police.

Speaking to Siasat.com the Moinabad police said, “Yashwant has been booked and arrested for attempt to rape under section 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS) and POCSO Act of 2012.”

In a case reported from Komaram Bheem Asifabad, last year a man was arrested for attempting to rape a tribal woman.