Hyderabad: Minor kills mother for objecting to relationship

Hyderabad: A minor girl and her boyfriend allegedly killed the former’s mother for objecting to their relationship. The incident occurred in Hyderabad’s Jeedimetla on Monday, June 23.

The deceased was identified as 39-year-old S Anjali, who lived with her daughter at NLB Nagar in Jeedimetla. The accused, her boyfriend, Pagilla Shiva. 19 and his brother Pagilla Yashwanth, 18 reportedly stabbed Anjali and bludgeoned her to death.

After being alerted, the Jeedimetla police arrived at the scene and initiated the investigation. Further details are awaited.

In a similar incident, in March this year, a woman and her lover killed the former’s mother and sister for opposing the relationship. The incident occurred in Lalaguda; The accused have been identified as Lakshmi, 40, a railway employee who secured the job after her father’s death in 2018 and her partner Arvind, 45, a UP native and tiles fitter.