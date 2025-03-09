Woman, paramour kill mother, sister for opposing relationship in Lalaguda

Hyderabad: A woman allegedly killed her mother and sister along with her Paramour in Hyderabad’s Lalaguda for opposing their relationship.

The accused have been identified as Lakshmi, 40, a railway employee who secured the job after her father’s death in 2018 and her partner Arvind, 45, a UP native and tiles fitter.

According to reports, Susheela had three daughters: Gnaneshwari (45), Lakshmi (40), and Umamaheshwari (35) and a son, Shiva (37). None were married.

According to reports, Lakshmi was in a relationship with Aravind which her mother, Susheela, and elder sister, Gnaneshwari opposed.

During an argument over their relationship, Aravind struck Susheela on the head, causing fatal injuries. She died on the spot, and Aravind fled.

Also Read Elderly woman found dead under suspicious circumstances in Vikarabad

Susheela’s body was found by her youngest daughter, who immediately alerted the police. Authorities took the body into custody, sent it for post-mortem, and launched an inquiry.

CCTV footage captured Aravind escaping, prompting a manhunt.

Lakshmi later confessed that she and Aravind had also killed her elder sister, Gnaneshwari two days earlier and dumped her body in a water sump.

Following her confession, police arrested her and retrieved the decomposed remains and continued their search for Aravind.

Further investigation is ongoing.