Hyderabad: Minority candidates to get free coaching for govt job exams

Hyderabad: The Telangana Minorities Welfare Department on Thursday said it will conduct a three-month foundation course in the city, for minority candidates aspiring for state services.

The classes will be held at Telangana State Minorities Study Circle, at the Jamia Nizamia Complex in Gunfoundry, according to a statement.

July 31 is the last date to receive applications.

The classes can be availed by aspirants looking to crack state services including Railways, Staff selection Commission Recruitment, and so on.

Eligibility criteria for the foundation course

A candidate should be a graduate in any discipline.

They should not be employed or pursuing any other course.

A candidate should not have availed any similar coaching sponsored by the government.

Must be eligible as per norms prescribed by organizations like TSPSC, RRB, SSC, etc. with regard to age and other qualifications.

Interested candidates should furnish the application form and copies of their SSC certificate, intermediate certificate, degree certificate and Aadhar card. Two passport size photos are also required.

Aspirants can dial 040-23236112 for further details.