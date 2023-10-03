Hyderabad: Missing parrot worth Rs 1.3L reunited with owner

Jubilee Hills cops were surprised to discover that Galah had been sold to an individual in Erragadda for Rs 30,000

Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 3rd October 2023 6:09 pm IST
Hyderabad: A missing parrot worth Rs 1.30 lakh was successfully reunited with its owner owing to the dedicated efforts of the Jubilee Hills police.

The 4-month-old Australian-breed parrot, Galah, also known as rose-breasted cockatoos went missing on September 22. Narendrachari Myru, a resident of Road No 44, owner of Galah, lodged a missing report on September 22.

Since Myru had invested a sum of Rs 1.30 lakh in acquiring Galah as his beloved pet, he was was distressed when the parrot suddenly disappeared one day.

When the cops shared the parrot’s photograph with local bird and animal dealers, as a part of investigation, they were surprised to discover that Galah had been sold to an individual in Erragadda for Rs 30,000.

“The buyer took to WhatsApp to advertise the parrot, listing it for sale at Rs 70000,” reported NewsMeter. Meanwhile, a manager of a local pet shop in Jubilee Hills came across the parrot’s photo and recognized it from the police alerts.

The cops soon rescued the parrot and reunited with Myru.

