Hyderabad witnesses spike in dengue, malaria, typhoid cases

Hyderabad: The city is witnessing a surge in hospital admissions due to various epidemics, with a significant number of patients seeking care at Gandhi Hospital, Osmania Hospital, and Fever Hospital’s outpatient department.

Patients are arriving at these medical facilities with symptoms associated with diseases like dengue, malaria, and typhoid. Just a few days ago, the number of patients remained around 100, but recent trends indicate a substantial increase in cases.

Gandhi Hospital has seen outpatient numbers swell to 1700, while Osmania Hospital has witnessed a rise to 2000. Fever Hospital, which previously attended to 300 individuals, now serves around 800 patients.

Among those affected, there are children and individuals with vulnerabilities. In light of the rainy season, doctors have strongly recommended maintaining cleanliness in the surrounding areas to prevent the spread of these diseases.

It is noteworthy that the number of epidemic-related cases typically surges from November onwards, and the drop in temperatures increases the risk of the dengue virus spreading.

Additionally, airborne lung infections pose a concern, prompting doctors to emphasize the use of masks.

Dr. Raja Rao, Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital, noted a extraordinary increase in patients exhibiting dengue symptoms over the past two months. Fortunately, there have been no reported fatalities.

Dr. Rao advised individuals experiencing fever, severe headache, or back pain to seek medical attention promptly. He also emphasized the importance of monitoring platelet levels in cases of dengue.