Hyderabad: MLA Raja Singh’s wife demands for PD Act against KTR

Hyderabad: Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh’s wife, T Usha Bai demanded police invoke the Preventive Detention (PD) Act against Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao for inviting standup comedian Munawar Farooqui to the city and conducting a show at Shilpa Kalvedika.

“A third-class comedy show was done by sparing 2000 police personnel which was objected to by Raja Singh because Munawar Faruqui was facing legal cases for abusing Hindu Gods during his show. Further many States stopped his show. But the program was organized with the support of K T Rama Rao, where he had instigated the unrest in peaceful Hyderabad and the PD Act shall be imposed against KTR and he should be immediately arrested,” said Usha Bai in a statement released to the media.

She further stated that the police should initiate PD Act against K T Rama Rao and if it is done people will have faith in the police department.

“MLA Raja Singh is kept in jail under a conspiracy with the purpose of appeasing the AIMIM and poling the Muslim vote bank. KCR panicked after seeing the growing vote bank of the BJP in Telangana. In this panic, KCR along with his son and Owaisi hatched this conspiracy. MLA Raja Singh is a Hindutva leader. He speaks about Hindutva, due to which Hindus from all over Telangana follow him today. This whole conspiracy has been hatched with the aim of humiliating Hindus,” she added.

Background of Raja Singh’s arrest

Suspended by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in late August, MLA Raja Singh was sent to jail under the PD Act for posting a video in which he makes derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad, leading to massive protests from Muslims across the city of Hyderabad.

His comments lead to scores of people protesting on the streets demanding his arrest. Following his video, the BJP MLA was booked by the Dabeerpura police for his remarks. Many people were also taken into custody by the police on Tuesday after protests broke out.

A huge number of cops were deployed outside the offices of the Hyderabad police commissioner, the Director General of Police office at Lakdikapul, and the old police commissioner office at Purani Haveli and other important places in the city after protests erupted against BJP MLA Raja Singh for his remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

At the end of the video, after making derogatory comments, Raja Singh said that whatever he uttered was “comedy” and that he himself didn’t like what he said. The video was uploaded on Shree Ram Channel Telangana (now made private). Singh in fact repeated some of the things that now suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma said on TV recently, which became an international row after Muslim countries condemned it.