Telangana HC adjourns Raja Singh’s PD Act case to October 20

Hyderabad: Telangana high court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing into the writ petition filed by suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh’s wife Usha Bai challenging his detention under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act.

A division bench comprising Justice A Abhishek Reddy and Justice Juvvadi Sridevi heard the matter and directed the state to file a counter by October 20.

Meanwhile, special government pleader, Mujib Kumar Sada Shivuni, appearing for the Telangana government, pleaded that the court may grant more time to file a detailed counter.

Senior counsel L Ravi Chander appeared for BJP MLA Raja Singh and argued that since the police has failed to furnish documents to the legislator in time, he may be released from jail, setting aside the PD Act proceedings issued by the Hyderabad police.

Hyderabad police invoked the stringent PD Act against Raja Singh and lodged him at Cherlapally jail after the legislator’s remarks against Prophet Muhammad in a “stand-up comedy” video.

Earlier on September 7, the court issued a notice to the station house officer at Mangalhat police station and directed them to file a counter in four weeks.

Terming the detention illegal, Usha Bai also pleaded with the court to pass orders quashing the proceedings of the Hyderabad police of invoking the PD Act against the suspended legislator.

The same division bench has also adjourned the petition filed by the activist Abdhau Kashaf to November 11.