Hyderabad: MLA’s kin accused of beating up delivery boy ruthlessly

Hyderabad: A courier delivery boy was severely injured after being allegedly beaten up by a group of people led by KP Vishal Goud, a relative of Quthbullapur MLA KP Vivekananda. The incident took place on August 5.

The victim, identified as Sheikh Rehan, 20, has received several fractures. “He needs to undergo an immediate surgery,” his brother Ayaz said. The victim is a resident of Nanded in Maharashtra and has been working as a delivery agent for an e-commerce firm in Hyderabad for the last six months.

Speaking with siasat.com, Ayaz said that Rehan had reached a location to deliver a package. Upon calling the customer’s number, he was told to deliver it to another location. “It took him a while to reach there as he is new in the area,” he added.

Upon reaching the spot, Rehan was told to apologise for being late. “There were five to seven people who spoke in Telugu. Rehan told them that he was from Maharashtra and he did not understand the language,” Ayaz said.

He added, “One of the men asked him to show his Aadhar card. When they saw his name, they started beating him up with sticks without saying anything further.”

When asked how he identified that the attackers were led by Vishal Goud, Ayaz said that there were his posters in the area. “When we asked Rehan who beat him, he pointed at a poster with Goud’s photo.”

Ayaz further alleged that police refused to take their complaint against Vishal Goud when they reached Jeedimetla police station after the incident. However, circle inspector M Pavan refuted the allegation saying that they had not received any complaint yet. “If they come today, we will file their complaint right away,” he said.

Meanwhile MBT spokesperson Amjadullah Khan demanded stern action against the accused and the police officials who ‘refused to take the complaint.’ He said that police must check the CCTV footage to verify if the victim and his brother had approached them or not.

He added that Vishal Goud had been involved in several such cases earlier as well.