Hyderabad: MLA’s son denies charges in Jubilee Hills gang rape case

Hyderabad: One of the accused in the Jubilee Hills rape case, who is an MLA’s son on Friday denied charges against him. The case has now been posted for hearing on February 6.

The MLA’s son is one of the five accused in the case where a minor girl was allegedly raped while she was returning from a party. The accused denied charges while appearing in front of the Juvenile Justice Board. He expressed the desire to be tried.

The five accused appeared before the special court for POCSO cases. The MLA’s son was charged with a case of outraging the modesty of a woman which is being heard by the juvenile justice Board. The child in conflict of law (CCL) has been examined under section 14 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

The board has explained the accusation to the accused and he wished to be tried while denying the accusation. JJB issued summons to witnesses and posted the matter to January 3 for the next hearing. Appeals from three of four minors against the board’s order have been posted on various dates.